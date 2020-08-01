Bihar Police Doing Its Best But Mumbai Cops Not Cooperating in Sushant Case: Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday flayed the Mumbai police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Sushil Modi said the CBI should take over the case as the Mumbai police were putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by the Bihar police on the complaint lodged by the actor's father.

Modi, who had called on Rajput's father at his residence in Bihar last month to offer his condolences, tweeted Mumbai police are putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case.

"Bihar police are doing its best but Mumbai police are not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case."

BJP MP from Muzaffarour, Ajay Nishad, wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the day seeking a CBI inquiry into the suicide of the Patna born actor. Nishad, serving his second consecutive term in lok Sabha, wrote in the letter that he sought to draw Shah's attention towards "the mysterious death of a glorious son of Bihar."

In the letter, Nishad rued that "despite elapse of a month, the exact reasons leading to Sushant Singh Rajputs's death have not been ascertained." Alleging that the 34-year-old actor's bereaved family members and fans had been "left in the dark" by the Mumbai police which "appears to be engaged in an eyewash, failing to even register an FIR," Nishad asserted under the circumstances "a CBI inquiry is the only option we are left with."

Although the actor was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai, the Bihar police got involved in the investigation after it lodged an FIR based on a written complaint by his father last week in which startling allegations were levelled against Rhea Chakraborty, an actress with whom Rajput was said to have been in a relationship.

Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Pashchim Champaran in the Lok Sabha, issued a statement saying, "it was always suspected that Mumbai police are trying to brush things under the carpet and the apprehensions have grown in the wake of reports of non-cooperation with the visiting Bihar police team." While the Bihar police have brought to light many crucial angles in just three days, the Mumbai police failed to workout swindling of Rs 15 crore from the actors account and recover his trace his laptop and mobile phone even after elapse of a month and a half, Jaiswal said.