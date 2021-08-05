CBI Should Immediately Clarify Current Status of Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Says Sachin Sawant

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary and Spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Thursday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) immediately clarify the state of investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency had taken over the late actor’s case from Bihar Police on August 5, 2020. Sawant has now questioned why there has been no update from the agency in the matter.

“A year has passed since CBI started a probe into film actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the CBI has not yet reached any conclusion. It has been more than 300 days since the AIIMS panel denied the murder angle in Sushant Singh case. The CBI is still deliberately silent on this matter. Who is pressurising CBI? What progress has been made in one year in the case of Sushant Singh by CBI which made it a very prestigious case ? What is the current status of the inquiry? Is there any order of Modi government to deliberately keep the investigation in Maharashtra pending and inconclusive? has demanded that the CBI should clarify this immediately," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that it has been a year since the CBI took over an inquiry into the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput from the Bihar Police. He added, Bihar police had violated Section 177 of the Criminal Procedure Code while registering an FIR in this case.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2021. He was 34. His cause of death was initially ruled out to be suicide. However, his family had filed a complaint with Bihar Police to further investigate the matter. Last year, after a massive demand from public, politicians and celebrities, the investigation in the case was handed over to the CBI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here