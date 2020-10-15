CBI Suspects No Foul Play in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Report

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the death case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is about to conclude their investigation, suggest multiple news reports. The CBI team reportedly suspects no foul play in the case.

Economics Times reports that the CBI team will soon file its findings in the court. A separate report by Zee News states that the court may decide the further course of action in the abetment to suicide allegations against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

This comes after the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had died by suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI. Later, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined in to probe the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively.

Last week, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after having spent 28 days in custody since her arrest on September 8. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput.