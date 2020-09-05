CBI Team Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat Again Along with Actor's Cooks and Flatmate Siddharth Pithani

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, visited his flat in suburban Bandra again on Saturday as part of its investigation, an official said. In the last two weeks, the central probe agency had visited the flat at least two times to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the actor's death, among other things, he said.

"The probe team along with forensic experts reached the late actor's flat in Mont Blanc Apartments around 11.30 am," the official said. Rajput's cooks Neeraj and Keshav, and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani accompanied the team, he said.

"After inspecting the flat, the investigators went to the terrace of the building. Later, the team members left the place for the DRDO guest house at Santacruz, where they are stationed," he said.

Meanwhile, Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda have been sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 by 64th Metropolitan Magistrate NN Joshi. The NCB was seeking 7-days custody of the two but was given only 4-days custody by the Mumbai's Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday.

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act late Friday night. The two were brought to Esplanade (Killa) Court on Saturday by the NCB officials to seek their custody for further interrogation. On the other hand, Kaizan Ibrahim, who is being questioned by the NCB since Thursday, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.