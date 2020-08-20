CBI Will Have to Dig Deeper for Huge Revelation: Ex-bureaucrat on Sushant Singh Rajput Probe

Former bureaucrat RVS Mani has alleged a deeper international link in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput than what is visible right now and has, in this context, raised questions over superstar Aamir Khan meeting First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan recently.

Mani said that CBI will have to "dig deeper" to unravel the whole nexus.

"The question has been raised on Dubai link, and there have been questions about linkages of mafia with Bollywood, and Bollywood with crime syndicates. This is also a case of a planting of Commissioner of Police. It was already reported by me to the Home Ministry before," Mani claimed.

"In the meantime, the new government came and the first thing that the new government did was to bring this officer as the commissioner of police," he added.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Bihar accusing six people including Sushant's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide among other charges.

Now, the Supreme Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant's case.

"The linkages are right in the face of it. I don't know if it is just the Dubai link or some larger international link. ISI is also active in Turkey nowadays. There is a lot of activity going on. And after this death, when the heat is coming up, one of the famous actors goes and meets the First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan," Mani said, in an obvious reference to superstar Aamir Khan.

He continued: "Why does the actor have to go at this stage and meet the First Lady of Turkey? He is also a part of the entire Bollywood. That is why I said that the links are much, much bigger."

Mani feels Sushant's death is just "a tip of the iceberg".

"They will have to dip deeper, and a huge revelation will tumble out of it," he said.