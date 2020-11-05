CBS All Access Axes Peter Sarsgaard's 'Interrogation'

Los Angeles: Streamer CBS All Access has decided to cancel Peter Sarsgaard-starrer series “Interrogation” after just one season. Co-created by Anders Weidemann and John Mankiewicz, the true-crime series also featured David Strathairn, Vincent D’Onofrio and Kodi Smit-McPhee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Launched in February this year, the showwasbased on a true story that spanned more than 30 years, in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother. Each episode was structured around an interrogation taken directly from the real police case files, and the episodes were made with the intention of allowing viewers to watch them in any order. The show was picked up back in 2018 by the streamer.

“Anders Weidemann, John Mankiewicz and Fabrik Entertainment’s unique approach to exploring an unsolved true-crime in ‘Interrogation’ allowed the audience to follow their own investigative path of evidence and suspecting characters throughout a 10-episode arc. “They led an amazing team of writers, directors and cast, all of whom delivered a close-ended season that will continue to be available onCBS All Access for new viewers to discover and enjoy,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at All Access. Both Weidemann and Mankiewicz served as executive producers alongside Fabrik Entertainment’s Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate. CBS Television Studios produced along with Fabrik.