Celebrate Himesh Reshammiya's Birthday With This Popular Playlist

Music composer, singer, and actor Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his 48th birthday on Friday. Reshammiya made his debut as a music composer in 1998 with the movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. He went on to compose several hit songs in Bollywood and became famous for his unique nasal singing style. Reshammiya made his acting debut with the movie Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007.

Let us take a look at some of the hit songs composed by Reshammiya:

Tera Mera Milna

This romantic song from the movie Aap Ka Suroor is composed and sung by Reshammiya and Shreya Ghoshal. The movie starred Hansika Motwani as the female lead. Lyrics for this song were penned by Sameer.

Naam Hai Tera Tera

Another hit from the album Aap Ka Suroor, Naam Hai Tera Tera also features actress Deepika Padukone in its music video. Reshammiya is seen in his quintessential cap and mic as he sings this romantic ballad.

Main Jahaan Rahoon

From the movie Namastey London, this song continues to be one of the hit numbers composed by Reshammiya. The melancholic song captures the idea of home for the immigrant community that lives abroad and reminisces about their homeland. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Krishna Beura and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Hookah Bar: From composing romantic ballads to making hit party songs, Reshammiya showcased versatility through this song that featured Akshay Kumar and Asin. The song was part of the movie Khiladi 786, released in 2013. The vocals for the movie were given by Reshammiya, Vineet Singh and Aman Trikha.

Suroor 2021: Last month, Reshammiya dropped the title track from his upcoming album Suroor 2021. The track is touted as a romantic party song.

The song is composed, written and sung by Reshammiya.

