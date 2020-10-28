Celebrate Julia Roberts' Birthday With These Classic Romantic Comedies

Hollywood actor Julia Roberts turns 53 today and most of us recognise her as the nineties heartthrob who gave us some of the most iconic movies that defined a generation.

Roberts made her professional debut playing a survivor of sexual assault on an episode of Crime Story in 1987. After playing some minor roles in the late eighties, Roberts became a breakthrough star with the 1990 movie Pretty Woman. Roberts went on to star in roles that redefined the rom-com genre. Since then, Roberts has worked as an actor for over thirty years now acting in at least 50 films.

Take a look at some of her most memorable romantic comedies:

Pretty Woman

The movie that launched Julia Roberts as a Hollywood star, came out in 1990 and also starred Richard Gere in the leading role. Roberts plays the role of a prostitute in the movie who impresses her super-rich-too-busy-for-a-relationship client played by Richard Gere. The story traces how the two find an unlikely admiration for each other despite the stark difference between them.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The 1997 movie was directed by PJ Hogan and starred Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett in leading roles. Julia plays the mischievous woman who plans to crash her best friend's wedding after she realises she is in love with him. With this movie Roberts reclaimed

Her box-office success after a string of flops from 1994 to 1996

Notting Hill

It is an unlikely love story between a Hollywood superstar played by Julia Roberts and a bookstore owner from Notting Hill in England played by the charming Hugh Grant. A love story across the Atlantic ocean, this 1999 movie was a massive success and reaffirmed her as the Hollywood sweetheart.

Runaway Bride

Another 1999 hit, this movie reunited Julia Roberts with her Pretty Woman co-star Richard Gere who recreated their magical chemistry in this movie. The movie traces the journey of Maggie Carpenter played by Julia Roberts who is known for having last-minute anxiety issues just when she is about to walk the altar and tie the knot. However, it all changes when she meets Ike Graham played by Richard Gere.