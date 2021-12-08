Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's Birthday with These Evergreen Songs Picturised on the Actress

One of the most revered actors of Indian cinema, Sharmila Tagore turns 77 on Wednesday. Born in the Tagore family of Kolkata, Sharmila made her debut in cinema at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray’s Bengali drama — The World of Apu (1959). Tagore went on to make her debut in Hindi cinema in 1964 with Kashmir Ki Kali. The actress went on to deliver some of the remarkable performances throughout her acting career. Sharmila has been the muse of some of the classic Hindi songs that still recreate the magic of the bygone era. Let us take a look at some of the top hit songs picturised on Sharmila.

MERE DIL MEIN AAJ KYA HAI (Daag-1973)

This song about confession of love from the movie Daag is picturised on Sharmila and Rajesh. The hit Bollywood couple once again bring romance onscreen with their effervescent presence. Sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the song is written by Sahir Ludhianvi.

YEH CHAND SA ROSHAN CHEHRA (Kashmir Ki Kali- 1964)

Sharmila’s youthful charm and Shammi Kapoor’s energetic aura make this song all the more worth watching and listening to. Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, Sharmila made a spectacular debut with her charming beauty and grace. The song is composed by OP Nayyar and sung by soulful singer Mohammed Rafi.

https://youtu.be/VueN49P7JyU

RAAT KE HUMSAFAR (An Evening in Paris-1967)

From the movie An Evening in Paris, this slow romantic song will make its way to your playlist. Sharmila reunites with Shammi in this movie and recreate their onscreen chemistry with this song. Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, the song is composed by Shankar Jaikishan and penned by Shailendra.

https://youtu.be/3qWPATzUorI

KORA KAGAZ THA YEH MAN MERA (Aradhana-1969)

Starring opposite superstar Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila is seen in this song dancing with her co-actor in the scenic valleys of Himalayas. The romantic song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar and composed by SD Burman and written by Anand Bakshi.

https://youtu.be/j7TM2ccOGbU

KUCHH TOH LOG KAHENGE (Amar Prem-1972)

Watch Sharmila play a melancholic Bengali woman and Rajesh as her lover and friend in this song from Amar Prem. Sung by Kishore Kumar, this song was composed by RD Burman.

https://youtu.be/56I2rxRPRLY

Wishing Sharmila a happy birthday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.