Celebrating 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Makers to Host Special Screening in Mumbai

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! completed 25 years of its release on Monday and the makers are planning to host a special screening of the film next week. The 1994 movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, is one of the biggest and most popular Hindi films across the globe.

Besides Salman and Madhuri, the musical family drama featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath and others.

"A special screening is being planned for August 9 at Liberty cinema with the entire cast including Salman, Madhuri and other members of the film. The entire team will relive the moments again, they will all talk about their experiences and all," a source close to the development said.

Celebrating 25 years of the film, Anupam Kher, who played Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Sahane's father in the film took to Twitter to congratulate the team. He wrote, "Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun (sic)."

Congratulations to @rajshri, #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever.😍🙏 #25YearsOfHumAapKeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/q0HdWQRfEY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 5, 2019

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is a modern take on Rajshri Productions' 1982 film "Nadiya Ke Paar".

The film won several awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

