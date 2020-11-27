Celebrating Bappi Lahiri's 68th Birthday with His Best Songs

If there is one person who can be credited with revolutionising synthesized disco music in India, it’s Bappi Lahiri. The celebrated musician turns 68 on November 27.

The composer and singer was born in 1952 to singer and musician parents in Bengal. Many would be surprised to know Lahiri is actually related to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

He has a very distinctly recognizable style as he is always seen in flamboyant colours and laden with gold. From earrings, chains, to bracelets- every inch of his visible skin is always covered in gold.

His first ever film as a composer came at a young age of 19. It was a Bengali film Daadu (1972). His first Bollywood film was Nanha Shikari in 1973. Though the film that truly established him a force in Bollywood was Zakhmee in 1975.

It wasn’t long before Lahiri achieved a star status in the world of music and established himself as a pseudo-disco king on Indian music. He is best known for composing songs for Mithun Chakraborty. On the singer and music composer’s birthday, here’s revisiting some of his best works to celebrate his birthday.

Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki- 1982

The peppy number from Namak Halal isn’t his signature disco style but still makes full use of synthesised music. Asha Bhonsale’s voice weaves its magic through the lyrics and Lahiri’s strong composition is memorable even today.

Haan Pehli Baar- 1979

The melodious and soulful song is one of Lahiri’s career bests. Kishore Kumar’s heart-melting vocals and Sachin Pilgaonkar’s innocent acting made this song one of the most memorable in Bollywood.

Koi Yahan Nache Nache- 1982

This song from Disco Dancer is reminiscent of his truly unique disco style. Usha Uthup voiced the song and Lahiri-Uthup collaboration is one of the milestones in Indian disco music.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re- 1985

This song from Saheb can be used as a challenge to dare people to not to groove to the beats. A young Amrita Singh and Anil Kapoor bring life to the lively composition. Lahiri lent his voice to the song for Anil Kapoor while S. Janaki provided the female voice.

Tamma Tamma Loge- 1991

This angsty pop number from Thanedaar was remade in the recent Badrinath ki Dulhaniya (2017). The original song featured Madhuri Dixit’s electric dance performance and was quite a hit.