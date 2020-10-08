Celebrating Bruno Mars' Birthday With His Greatest Hits

His parents named him Peter Gene Hernandez but you may know him better as Bruno Mars. The American singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, and overall powerhouse turns 35 today. This year also marks the 10th year anniversary of his smashing debut, Just The Way You Are.

Though his singing debut was in 2010, his journey to success began at the age of four when he started performing for his family band The Love Notes. At age seven, he appeared on the big screen in a blink and you miss it cameo in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas. His voice actually made a debut in 2010 in the song Nothin on You by Travie McCoy. His voice was on the hook of the song. Later that same year, he released his first solo song.

To celebrate his birthday and also his decade of being the phenomenal showman and singer, here is a list of five songs to establish what a diverse singer and showman he is:

1. Just the way you are- 2010

Let’s start the very beginning. This simple song with calm melodies, romantic words, and Bruno’s sensuous love-drenched voice made him an immediate hit with both young girls and women. The unique video is absolutely genius.

2. Uptown Funk- 2014

This peppy number was all about self-love and self-appreciation, though not in an annoying, narcissistic way. It made everyone dance in clubs and parties for the entire year.

3. Lighters

Bruno has a diverse range of songs on his portfolio and this song just goes on to show that he cannot be boxed to any genre. The soul, alternative hip-hop number was a collaboration of R&B and hip-hop giants like Eminem and Royce Da 5’9” and Bruno even collaborated on the lyrics.

4. Gorilla- 2013

This song is best not seen with family or even formal friends. It’s about the most NSFW song on this list, despite the presence of Lighters which has rap with curses.

Starring Frida Pinto as a pole dancer, this song shocked and awed the audience with the steamy chemistry between the singer and actress.

5. 24K Magic- 2016

This hit single strikes a similarity with Uptown Funk in terms of “vibe.” It’s impossible not to groove when this song is playing. As the name of the song, the video is full of bling and panache and Bruno’s custom showmanship.