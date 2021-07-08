Actress Shagufta Ali Faces Financial Crisis: Johnny Lever, Rohit Shetty, Shivin Narang Volunteer for Help

Film and television actress Shagufta Ali who is popular for her roles in daily soaps like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, recently told an entertainment portal that she has been going through a tough phase in her life. The actress, who has been out of work for the last four years, has been battling depleting finances due to her and her mother’s poor health. She revealed that owing to the financial difficulties she had to sell off a lot of her assets.

The Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown led Shagufta to worry about survival and it affected her health with the high blood sugar levels harming her eyes. She is currently undergoing treatment for the same. She was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015.

Through the interview, the television star sought financial help to deal with medical issues and the cash crunch.

Soon after the news spread in the industry, a few celebrities, including comedian Johnny Lever, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, actors Shivin Narang, Madhumalti Kapoor and Shashank Sethi reached out to her and have extended her financial help. She told the media that some have taken down her bank details to transfer some amount.

Naming the people who have reached out to her, the actress added that Shivin with whom she shares a good bond called her up. Johnny Lever, who was shocked to learn about her situation, asked her about her “health” and “support” she is looking for. Senior actress Madhumalti and actor Shashank too reached out to her and extended the support.

According to filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is also the Indian Film and Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) president, Rohit too has “donated a generous amount” to the actress. He told an entertainment portal Pinkvilla that he is reaching out to more people in the industry so that he can gather as much support as possible.

