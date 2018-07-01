Celebrities Dazzle at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Engagement Party

Top politicians, industry moguls, sports personalities and Bollywood stars dazzled at the engagement party of of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta here.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked every bit of the diva at the event at Antilia here on Saturday in a saree with gold floral motifs, while husband Abhishek opted for a black sherwani and their daughter Aaradhya was decked up in a red and golden lehenga.Business honchos who attended the glitzy event were Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Managing Director Uday Kotak, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Zee Chair Subhash Chandra.Politicians who graced the event included Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray, Union Ministers Suresh Prabhu and Manoj Sinha, NCP president Sharad Pawar and his party colleague Praful Patel, senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Digvijay Singh, Prithviraj Chavan and former MP Priya Dutt.Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black bandhgala. He made a stylish entry with his mother Neetu Singh Kapoor and filmmaker friend Ayan Mukherji.Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan and Rani Mukhejee looked stunning in their traditional outfits.Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan came with his mother Gauri Khan.Bollywood couples Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani, Aamir Khan with Kiran Rao, Zaheer khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge, Madhuri Dixit with husband Sriram Nene, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor made glamorous entry with their beautiful outfits.Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lyricist Javed Akhtar were also in attendance.Kajol made a striking entry with her filmmaker friend Karan Johar.Nita Ambani posed for the shutterbugs along with her son Akash with fiance Shloka, along with her other two children, Isha and Anant Ambani.Bollywood's young brigade Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor looked outstanding in their traditional outfits and posed together for the cameras.The luxurious 27-floor Antilia, where Akash and Shloka observed the engagement rituals, has been decorated in and out in preparation for the ceremony.To satisfy the taste buds of the VIP and A-list guests, catering is being looked after by Foodlink Banquets and Catering. The highlight of the evening was Laduree, the French luxury bakery and sweets maker house known for their macarons.Akash and Shloka, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, had exchanged rings at an informal ceremony in Goa in March. The wedding is expected to happen later this year.Isha Ambani, who recently returned to the city after her Stanford graduation, is also set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal