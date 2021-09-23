Celebrities React as Nicole Richie's Hair Catch Fire as She Blows Candles on Her Birthday Cake

Actor and American television personality Nicole Richie recently celebrated her 40th birthday on Tuesday and it was quite an eventful celebration. The actress has shared one of the highlights of her birthday celebration on Instagram. As Nicole was blowing out the candles, her hair caught fire by one of the burning candles. The cheers, in the background, soon turned into screams as they saw her hair lit on fire. By the end of the video, we do see that Nicole managed to control the fire. Captioning the video, Nicole wrote, “Well… so far 40 is fire.”

The video has been viewed by over 2.9 million Instagram users as her fans and followers shared their reactions in the comments section.

American musician and Nicole’s brother-in-law Benji Madden commented on the post, “Happy Birthday, sis. Love you, and thankful for you always. Stay lit.” While Nicole’s husband and musician Joel Madden said, “That’s hot.”

American actress and singer Kelly Rowland expressed her shock in the comments as she wrote, “My heart just dropped.” While American fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power described it as “A moment I’ll never forget.” Celebrity chef and member of Netflix show Queer Eye Antoni Porowski shared his honest reaction and it goes like this, “I feel awful for laughing I’m sorry also happy birthday.” Celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi commented, “Twas a hot hot hot night.” Actress Mia Moretti described Nicole as “Always the litest!” Israeli-American talent manager Guy Oseary quoted Alicia Keys song as he commented, “This girl is on 🔥.. bless you my friend.. happy everything to you.. oseary fam love you.”

Nicole is known for starring in TV shows like Making The Cut, Candidly Nicole, The Simple Life.

She is also the founder of the lifestyle brand House of Harlow 1960.

