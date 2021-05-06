Celebrities Struggle for Beds, Medicines as Healthcare Infrastructure Dwindles

Recently, comedian Bharti Singh got teary-eyed on the stage of Dance Deewane 3 where she appeared with her husband, writer Harsh Limbachiyaa. She shared how she was constantly panicking when her mother had contracted Covid-19. She also added that she and Harsh are planning a baby since last year, but due to the ongoing situation they have stopped talking about it.

Earlier, TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin had shared how it was difficult for her to get a bed for her mother who had tested positive for the virus. The actress had taken to Twitter and expressed how heartbroken she is on the lack of medical resources in the country.

Jasmin tweeted, “Disappointed and heartbroken. Everyday deaths, people on streets trying to find beds and oxygen. My own mother was in the same situation two days back where finding a bed was a task. My old father was running around to find medical care for her, many are going through same.

“It breaks my heart everyday to read and watch how covid patients are suffering. Guys please be safe. We are failing but we can still win over this virus by following safety measures and completely avoid stepping out for a while. My prayers with all those who are suffering.”

Besides Bharti and Jasmin, TV actor Sachin Sharma, who moved to Delhi to be with his family during the pandemic, had tested positive for the virus along with his family. The actor had shared how tests were taking 48-72 hours and even more, prescribed medicines were available in the market or sold in the black market for triple the price.

Along with TV actors, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is doing her bit in helping people in these trying times by providing helpline numbers on her social media handles, had also asked help from netizens in getting a bed for her aunt who is in Delhi. Bhumi tweeted, “This day keeps getting tougher. I need a VENTILATOR bed for my Mausi in Delhi NCR. She is in ICU but we need to shift her asap. If anyone knows of anything please send me a DM.”

