Celebrities Who Criticised the Reality Shows They Were a Part of

After Indian Idol 12 viewers complained about the Kishore Kumar tribute episode, the legendary singer’s son Amit Kumar, who had appeared as a special guest, agreed with the viewers and said that he wanted to stop the episode mid-way.

He said, “I did what I was told. I was told ‘sabko praise kamana hai.’ I was told ‘jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai’ because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened.”

Besides Amit, here are a few more celebrities who have criticised the reality show that they were a part of as a judge, contestant or a guest:

Sunidhi Chauhan, Indian Idol

Singer Sunidhi judged season 5 and 6 of Indian Idol. She said she was pressured to praise the contestants so she decided to part ways with the singing reality show. She said, “Not exactly this that everyone had to do this, but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn’t go on. I couldn’t do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show.”

Rimi Sen, Bigg Boss

Bollywood actress Rimi was a contestant on season 9 of Bigg Boss. She said she solely did the reality show for money. She said, “See we do a few things for fame and some for money. So I did Bigg Boss only for money. They paid me around 2.25 crore for 49 days and nobody can earn this much money in such a short time."

Kavita Kaushik, Nach Balilye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Bigg Boss

FIR fame Kavita has been a part of various reality shows like Nach Balilye 3, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8 and Bigg Boss 14. She said, “I participated in Nach Balilye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, only when I wanted to buy a house. I have a few houses that I own now, so I don’t need to put myself through the pain of being in a show and stand in a line to take marks for something that I don’t believe in, just for the money. I don’t like to be at the mercy of others, be controlled or have to take jibes and insults. I guess that’s a weakness in today’s times.”

Sandiip Sikcand, Bigg Boss

TV producer Sandiip had appeared on Bigg Boss season 14 as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Later, after watching an immunity task episode he had taken to Twitter to slam the makers of the reality show.

He had written, “Yes, reality shows are based on reality of emotions but then who the hell has the right to judge that between a divorce, suicide attempt, kidnapping & molestation - what is more “impactful”! Disgusting! Today I agree, TV can go to the lowest s*** just to get ratings!"

