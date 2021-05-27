Celebrities Who Fell Victim to Crime

The celebrity life is like normal life in many ways. Recently, Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s house was broken into and the intruder injured her father in a scuffle in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra’s Pune city. Elsewhere, Lady Gaga’s dogs were stolen and her walker injured after gunshots were fired.

We take a look at some of the instances when actors fell victim to crime.

Lady Gaga

Five suspects have been detained by the police who are believed to be part of a dognapping incident concerning Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs. Her walker was fired at in the incident. Luckily, Gaga has been reunited with her pets, who were unharmed.

Sonalee Kulkarni

Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s house was broken into in Pune and her father was left with minor injuries as he tried to fight off the intruder.

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s stalker was found naked swimming in her pool. He has now been sentenced to 180 days in jail. Kendall has also been successful in picking up a five-year restraining order against the perpetrator.

Kim Kardashian

Yunice Abbas, who calls himself a “part-time crook," was one of 12 people arrested for nabbing a small fortune in jewels after surprising Kim Kardashian in the luxury residence she rented to attend the Paris Fashion Week. This incident dates back to 2016. Kim was robbed at gunpoint by five men, who tied her up and left her in the bathtub.

Mallika Sherawat

Back in 2016, Mallika Sherawat was attacked by three masked assailants in her own Paris apartment block.

Yogesh Madhav

Yogesh was en route work when he was robbed on Mumbai-Pune Expressway by a group of men.

Simon Yam Tat-wah

Hong Kong star Simon Yam Tat-wah was stabbed by an assailant while he was attending an event in Zhongshan, China, in July 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here