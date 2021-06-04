Celebrities Who Have Extended Their Support to LGBTQ Community on Pride Month

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. It celebrates the Queer community’s history of struggle and resilience for acceptance and equal rights.

The Stonewall Riots of June 28, 1969, where the queer community fought back against the oppressive New York Police was a catalyst for Pride Month. Global Pride Day is celebrated on the 28th.

On this occasion, let’s take a look at how different celebrities extended their support to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Taylor Swift

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift joined GLAAD’s Summer of Equality initiative to lend her support to the Equality Act. She also remembered LGBTQ activists who are in the forefront of the battle for acceptance. The singer had released her track You Need To Calm Down to advocate for Queer rights in 2019.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, who wrote ‘Born This Way’ as a tribute to the LGBTQ community in 2011 celebrated 10 years of the song. She also thanked Donatella Versace for being an ally to the community.

Thank you Donatella for supporting LGBTQ+ mental health and the Born This Way tenth anniversary. @Versace— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 1, 2021

Lil Nas X

Pop-star Lil Nas X, who identifies as gay, took to Twitter to share pictures on Pride Month. He also urged people to let their LGBTQ friends know that they are loved.

for pride month if you have friends who are part of the lgbtq+ community let them know that they are loved. give them all of your money.— nope (@LilNasX) June 1, 2021

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them shared a post on how every day is Pride Day. Demi is one of the biggest celebrity advocated of the LGBTQ community.

IT’S PRIDE EVERY DAMN DAY Y’ALL! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ro3ZmUGzZa— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 2, 2021

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a message for the queer community with a picture that said ‘Love is Love.’ She wrote, ‘Wishing all my queer friends, fans and followers a month filled with love beyond borders and boxes.’

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres who is considered one of the most influential LGBTQ+ celebrity and advocate, wished her fans on Pride Month. She wrote, “I am so proud to be part of this community. I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished. I hope you’re proud too. Happy Pride Month."

I am so proud to be part of this community. I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished. I hope you’re proud too. Happy Pride Month.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2021

Mithila Palkar

Actress Mithila Palkar took to Instagram to share a post of Pride Month. She wrote, “Bringing the Unicorn back! Happy Pride month, err’baady!"

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar, who played a trans woman in Laxmmi took to Instagram to advocate for trans acceptance. He wrote, “Acknowledge their presence and spread love because all they need is - Love, Respect, and Equality!"

Every year during Pride Month, Pride Parades are held to celebrate the community. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parades have either been postponed or held digitally.

