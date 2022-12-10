Celebrity Couple Sameer Acharya And Shravani Blessed With A Baby Girl

Kannada television industry’s popular celebrity couple Sameer Acharya and Shravani has reason to rejoice. The couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Shravani shared this special news and posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “It’s a girl.”

Shravani revealed on Instagram that they have named their little bundle of joy “Tulaja Bhavani."

As soon as Shravani shared the post, congratulatory messages for the couple poured in from family, friends, industry peers and fans. The video has received around 1.5 lakh views.

Prior to this, she also posted a video of the baby shower rituals and the video crossed over a million views. Shravani was all decked up in a dark green saree with a pink border. She, with her baby bump, looked absolutely adorable in the video.

Shravani announced her pregnancy on Instagram handle while she was in her second trimester. In the photos, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress announced the news and wrote, “New phase of life.”

Sameer Acharya and Shravani were last seen on Kannada television in the couple-based reality show Raja Rani season 1. Despite being at their competitive best, the couple was eliminated in the semi-finals.

