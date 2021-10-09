Celebrity Durga Puja Pandals in Mumbai to Look Out For This Festive Season

The festive season is finally here with Navaratri starting from October 7. A big chunk of Indians also celebrate Durga Puja, which starts from the sixth day of Navaratri or Shahsthi and goes on till the tenth day or Dashami. Durga Puja is the celebration of Goddess Durga, a reincarnation of Devi, who was created by Gods to defeat the demon Mahisasura. Durga Puja is primarily celebrated in Eastern and North-eastern regions of India. However, many other cities in India also have famous Durga Puja Pandals.

In anticipation of Durga Puja 2021, let us take a look at some of the famous Pandals that are hosted and visited by celebrities in Mumbai. However, it must be noted that celebrations this year will be muted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Balkanji Bari, Santacruz

One of the most famous Puja Pandals in Mumbai is Balkanji Bari Durga Puja, which is the household Puja of the Mukerji family. Actors Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerjee are often spotted in the Durga Puja closely taking part in rituals. Director Ayan Mukerji, too, is an active member of this Pandal and has often been spotted serving ‘Bhog’ to attendees. This time, the family will celebrate Puja virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity, Juhu

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebration is a hub for celebrities. After their own household Puja, the Mukerji family members are often spotted here. Actress Sushmita Sen also visits the pandal regularly with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Many other celebrities are spotted in the Pandal. The Bachchan family, headed by Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan also frequents there. Director Anurag Basu, too, is often spotted at the Pandal while in Mumbai.

Lokhandwala Durgotsav

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has been organising Durga Puja at the Lokhandwala Durgotsav Pandal for 26 years now. Many celebrities are known to visit the Pandal. It is also known for its rituals and cultural performances, in which the singer also participates.

Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Khar Road

The Durga Puja held at the Ramakrishna Math and Mission is a must-visit place for the Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan regularly visits the Math with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Biswajit Chatterjee’s Puja Pandal, Juhu

Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee’s Puja Pandal in Juhu sees many celebrity visits. However, the most special out of them is the Roshan family, who visit the Pandal every year. Hrithik Roshan have been seen accompanying his father Rakesh Roshan to the pandal and posing with the veteran actor and his wife Ira.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.