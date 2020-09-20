Celebrity Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani is Ready to Open up About Her #MeToo Story

Celebrity hairstylist and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sapna Bhavnani took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she will be making an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually harassed her. She said that she will not publicly reveal the person's name as she does not believe in social media trials.

She tweeted, "Early morning in #Kashmir and #MeToo is trending. @sharmarekha I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with @NCWIndia #Metooindia (sic)."

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma responded with her email, to which Sapna wrote, "I’ve been so silent with my own story that I forgot I had a voice."

She also said that she will not issue a press release until she files a complaint. "While I really appreciate all the calls I am getting at the moment from the press please understand that I will file a formal complaint first. Social media trials don’t work for me. This guy has a history of abuse and he needs to be stopped. #Metooindia #metoo."

Previously, Patel Ki Pubjabi Shaadi actress Payal Ghosh also levied sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a viral social media video, she said that he had forced himself on her at his Versova residence. Kashyap, with a series of tweets, had denied the allegations and called them baseless.