Celebrity Photographer Reveals How Katrina Kaif's Career Zoomed Because of Shah Rukh Khan

Celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar has recalled how Katrina Kaif's career in the showbiz moved ahead fast because of Shah Rukh Khan. In an interview, Atul shed light on how at the calendar launch event Katrina's photoshoot pictures appeared behind SRK's snaps and people noticed her.

"At that time she (Katrina) was a bit chubby because she was very young. She was not in swim suit shape and we struggled quite a bit to get her pictures. While she was fit, she was 18 or 19 I think, her body had still not lost all its puppy fat. But there was no question that this was a really beautiful girl. We managed to get a couple of pictures that worked really nicely," Atul said about shooting with Katrina for his first Kingfisher calendar.

Adding to it, Atul said, "When the launch party happened, it was Shah Rukh Khan who launched the calendar and all his pictures were taken against Katrina's photo, a total coincidence. Everyone was like who is that girl on the horse? It helped a lot from there and her career zoomed a lot."

Currently, Katrina is shooting for horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as co-stars. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The movie has begin shoot only recently in Udaipur.