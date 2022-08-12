Celebs and Fans Wish Viruman Team Luck as Karthi's Film Hits Theatres

Komban, a 2015 film helmed by M. Muthaiya Thevar, had Lakshmi Menon opposite Karthi. This film centred around the story of a village and received a good response from the fans. Following this, now seven years later, the Muttiah-Karthi duo has joined hands for the film Viruman.

Aditi Shankar, daughter of director Shankar, will star in her first film under the banner of Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Rajkiran, Suri, Prakash Raj, and other supporting actors appear in the father-son drama Viruman. The soundtrack for the movie was created by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The much-anticipated film has been released in theatres on Friday. Many celebrities are congratulating Viruman on its grand success. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Archana Kalpathi wished the team all the luck and said, “All the very best to the entire team of Viruman for a fantastic outing at the box office.”

While SR Prabhu said, “Viruman from today!! Best wishes Aditi Shankar and the whole team!”

Pandi Raj also wished the entire team and said, “Wishing Karthi sir for adding another hit card on the list Welcome Aditi Shankar. My Best wishes to the Entire team of Viruman release.”

Aditi Shankar gives off an image that is appropriate for a rural persona, and her lovely and enjoyable performance brings honour to her father, the director Shankar. The film has more power thanks to the skilled actors Prakash Raj, Bharathiraja, and Rajkiran who play crucial roles; fans also like their characters.

With his powerful and overwhelming music, Yuvan Shankar Raja has treated the fans and taken the movie to a new level. Overall, Muthaiah, the director, continues to leave his mark with his compelling screenplay in yet another smash rural drama.

Karthi’s biggest release to date is Viruman, which has over 1000 screens worldwide and is expected to perform exceptionally well domestically thanks to a long weekend due to Indian Independence Day.

