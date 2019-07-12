Celebs Can’t Stop Gushing Over Ram Kapoor’s Fat to Fit Transformation, See the Best Reactions
Here’s how celebrities have reacted to Ram Kapoor’s inspirational transformation after his losing oodles of body weight.
Ram Kapoor before and after his dramatic weight loss. (Image: Instagram/Ram Kapoor)
Actor Ram Kapoor, who recently shared photos of himself on Instagram highlighting his dramatic weight loss, is being applauded by fans and industry friends for achieving such an overwhelming feat.
Several actors from the television industry have complimented Ram for his drastic transformation. His wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, was among the first to comment. “HOTTTTTIE,” she wrote on the first few pictures that Ram posted four days ago flaunting his fitter self.
Actor Pratik Gandhi commented, “Hello, it seems you have lost a lot of weight.” VJ Iris Maity wrote, “Wow.. that’s amazing.” Ronit Roy said, “Amazing dude!! Finally mere bhai. So happy.”
Among others who took to social media to congratulate him include actors Kishwer Merchant, Tannaz Irani and Ashish Chowdhry. Kishwer commented, “You're back to how you looked in Dhadkan.” Meanwhile, Tannaz wrote, “This is an amazing achievement,” and Chowdhry said, “Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let’s celebrate!!!!!!”
Jaswir Kaur, Flora Saini, Tanvi Vyas, Salil Acharya and Vikas Kalantri also appreciated Ram’s transformation.
Known for featuring in popular shows like Bade Acche lagte Hain, Kasamh Se and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and several films, including Baar Baar Dekho, Student of the Year and Humshakals, the 45-year-old actor shared on Instagram his then and now photos two days ago, sending social media into a tizzy.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Erica Fernandes Dons Bridal Avatar for Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Internet Can't Get Enough of It
- Rapper Badshah Dethrones Taylor Swift, K-Pop Band BTS on YouTube With 7.5 Crore Views in 24 Hours
- Amazon Prime Subscription at Rs 499 Per Year: Here is How Millennials Can Avail The Youth Offer
- After 11 years, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Renew Wimbledon Rivalry
- JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'