Celebs Can’t Stop Gushing Over Ram Kapoor’s Fat to Fit Transformation, See the Best Reactions

Actor Ram Kapoor, who recently shared photos of himself on Instagram highlighting his dramatic weight loss, is being applauded by fans and industry friends for achieving such an overwhelming feat.

Several actors from the television industry have complimented Ram for his drastic transformation. His wife, actor Gautami Kapoor, was among the first to comment. “HOTTTTTIE,” she wrote on the first few pictures that Ram posted four days ago flaunting his fitter self.

Actor Pratik Gandhi commented, “Hello, it seems you have lost a lot of weight.” VJ Iris Maity wrote, “Wow.. that’s amazing.” Ronit Roy said, “Amazing dude!! Finally mere bhai. So happy.”

Among others who took to social media to congratulate him include actors Kishwer Merchant, Tannaz Irani and Ashish Chowdhry. Kishwer commented, “You're back to how you looked in Dhadkan.” Meanwhile, Tannaz wrote, “This is an amazing achievement,” and Chowdhry said, “Yeahhhhh!!! Chalo let’s celebrate!!!!!!”

Jaswir Kaur, Flora Saini, Tanvi Vyas, Salil Acharya and Vikas Kalantri also appreciated Ram’s transformation.

Known for featuring in popular shows like Bade Acche lagte Hain, Kasamh Se and Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and several films, including Baar Baar Dekho, Student of the Year and Humshakals, the 45-year-old actor shared on Instagram his then and now photos two days ago, sending social media into a tizzy.

