Celebs Condole Shocking Demise of Kushal Punjabi, Say Cannot Come to Terms with it

TV actor Kushal Punjabi, known for his role in daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan, passes away on December 26 at his Mumbai residence last night. The shocking news of his demise was shared by TV actor and Punjabi's close friend, Karanvir Bohra.

He shared a post, writing, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me. I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know… I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya”

The news was received as a shocker to his colleagues and friends in showbiz, who had no idea about the incident. Actor Vikas Kalantari expressed his disbelief by commenting, “Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Can’t believe this. May his soul rest in peace. Shocked”

Actor and host Jay Bhanushali also took to the comment section to write, “Sad man had met him 2 days back...May his soul rest in peace.” Other actors to react were Ravi Dubey, Ashmit Patel, Karan Patel and Shweta Tiwari.

Actress Payal Rohatgi wrote, “भगवान इनकी आत्मा जो शांति दे।I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this.”

भगवान इनकी आत्मा जो शांति दे।I knew him. I am shocked to hear. Suicide is NO answer to anything. Not to being #jobless, Not to lost love, Not to defeat. Media says he had #Friends but what’s d use of friends who couldn’t prevent this 🙏 https://t.co/IJwkveXq9m #KushalPunjabi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 27, 2019

Singer and composer Baba Sehgal tweeted, “I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi”

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

Here is what others wrote:

Sad to know about the tragic demise of one of the finest actors and a great human being @PunjabiKushal. A great loss to the film & tv industry. May his soul rest in peace. ओम् शांति ! pic.twitter.com/8QdDJLBRV6 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 27, 2019

This can’t be true 😐Had an experience of working with him on Guddan! He mentioned his rides from bandra to his sets early morning were something he looked forward to. Such a jovial man. Truly SHOCKED! #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/KIH5ZGxeO1 — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) December 27, 2019

