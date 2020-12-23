Celebs Shower Love on Newlyweds Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in Gurugram on Tuesday. The two married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at a resort. Dhanashree, who is a social media star, took to Instagram to share pictures from their intimate wedding. The couple opted for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's for their wedding outfits. Dhanashree looked stunning in an all-red bridal lehenga with heavy jewellery. While Yuzvendra looked handsome in a traditional ivory sherwani which he teamed with a red turban.

Sharing two pictures from their big day, Dhanashree wrote, "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!" Yuzvendra also shared a series of photos from the wedding and posted the same caption.

The newlyweds were showered with love and congratulatory messages in the comments section. Several celebrities including Prince Narula, Karan Wahi, Sargun Mehta, Krystle D'Souza, Kishwer Merchant congratulated the couple.

Dhanashree had earlier told Hindustan Times that Yuzvendra had proposed to her and she “happily agreed.” Talking about how they met each other, Dhanashree said, “It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect.”