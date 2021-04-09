Celebs Shower Praise on Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'

Super duper excited to watch #VakeelSaab Tom!Can’t wait to witness the euphoria in theatres!My best wishes to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/62KIJOrIEK
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) April 8, 2021
Filmmaker BVS Ravi tweeted on Friday that there is no other person who is more powerful than Pawanto raise the voice for the plight and rights of women. He further said that the movie is the need of the hour and it is not for women but for sons and brothers who need to watch it.
Who's a more "power"ful voice than @PawanKalyan garu to raise for the plight and rights of our women!! #vakeelsaab is a need of the hour film for our society. It's not for women. It's for our sons and brothers. Go watch it!— BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) April 9, 2021
Best wishes to Dil Raju garu @SVC_official, my brother @MusicThaman i know the kind of effort u have put in for this hope u score a very very big blockbuster,Venu Sriram & the whole team of #VakeelSaab!#VakeelSaabFromToday #VakeelSaabFestival — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 8, 2021
Bandla Ganesh also declared the movie a blockbuster and tweeted this:
Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) April 9, 2021
Telugu actress Eesha Rebba tweeted that she is hearing good things about the movie.
Hearing Great things about #VakeelSaab Can't wait to watch Powerstar @PawanKalyan Garu on screen #PSPK — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) April 9, 2021
She added that she can’t wait to watch the movie.
