Celebs Shower Praise on Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'

Super duper excited to watch #VakeelSaab Tom!Can’t wait to witness the euphoria in theatres!My best wishes to the entire team! pic.twitter.com/62KIJOrIEK — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) April 8, 2021

Fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan are in for a treat today as the actor’s latest movie Vakeel Saab has finally hit the silver screen. The initial reviews of the movie have come in and celebrities and fans are sharing their reactions on social media.Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie Pink that came out in 2016. The courtroom drama was a commentary on sexual harassment and assault against women and the society’s double standard when it comes to men and women’s freedom. In Vakeel Saab, Pawanplayed the role of lawyer defending three girls who faced sexual harassment by a group of influential men. In Pink, the role was played by Amitabh Bachchan.Vakeel Saab also stars Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Haasan, Anjaliand Ananya Nagalla. Directed by Sriram Venu, the music for the movie is given by composer Thaman S.Celebrities from the South Indian film industry are sharing their redactions to the movie on Twitter. Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela expressed his excitement ahead of Vakeel Saab’s release on Thursday and wrote on Twitter that he is “super duper excited” to watch the movie and cannot wait to witness the euphoria in theatres.

Filmmaker BVS Ravi tweeted on Friday that there is no other person who is more powerful than Pawanto raise the voice for the plight and rights of women. He further said that the movie is the need of the hour and it is not for women but for sons and brothers who need to watch it.

Who’s a more “power”ful voice than @PawanKalyan garu to raise for the plight and rights of our women!! #vakeelsaab is a need of the hour film for our society. It’s not for women. It’s for our sons and brothers. Go watch it!— BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) April 9, 2021

Best wishes to Dil Raju garu @SVC_official, my brother @MusicThaman i know the kind of effort u have put in for this hope u score a very very big blockbuster,Venu Sriram & the whole team of #VakeelSaab!#VakeelSaabFromToday #VakeelSaabFestival pic.twitter.com/t1FFYa68M9— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 8, 2021

Producer Naga Vamsi tweeted his best wishes to the team of Vakeel Saab and acknowledged the effort they have put in for it. He further wrote that he hopes the movie scores a big blockbuster.

Bandla Ganesh also declared the movie a blockbuster and tweeted this:

Mass kaa baap #vakeelsaab no words no arguments only judgement Blockbuster! Jai powerstar @PawanKalyan — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) April 9, 2021

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba tweeted that she is hearing good things about the movie.

She added that she can’t wait to watch the movie.

