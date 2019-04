Celebs Urge People to Vote in Lok Sabha Polls, Govt Uses 'Mohabbatein' to Encourage Turnout

April 11 marks the first day of voting for 2019 General Elections. Polling began in 91 constituencies across 18 states. From Ranvir Shorey to Anupam Kher, celebrities from the Indian film fraternity took to Twitter to encourage voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote. In a related news, as the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began, the government hinged on Shah Rukh Khan's star power to urge people to vote in the maximum numbers. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the publicity arm of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took stills from Mohabbatein to emphasising on the importance of voting.Popular shows Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta have been served a show cause notice for promoting Narendra Modi’s political schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Ujjwala Scheme. ZEE has issued an official notice in the matter. Also, actress Samantha Akkineni drew criticism for campaigning for Telugu Desam Party candidate Satya Prasad.Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.Polling booths have been set up and Bollywood and other celebrities sent out appeals on social media urging the public to come out and vote during the Lok Sabha polls 2019.Read: Vote For Truth Within You: Anupam Kher, SS Rajamouli, More Celebs Urge People to Cast Their Votes The PIB (a government arm) took to Twitter to post a collage of three visuals from a scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and Jimmy Sheirgill. Each picture read, "Aaj election ka phela phase hai... Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote."Read: Government Picked This Scene From Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Promote Voting in Lok Sabha Election 2019 Popular TV shows Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Tujhse Hai Raabta have landed in a legal soup. They are facing a show cause notice served by Maharashtra Congress, which believes that scenes from individual shows qualify as a version of paid news. The scenes feature overt references praising Narendra Modi’s political schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and others.Read: 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' and ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ Land in Legal Trouble for Government's Promotion Actress Samantha Akkineni is under fire for campaigning for Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Samantha, whose recently-released film Majili did well at the box office, made a video appeal and voiced her support for a political party candidate Satya Prasad, who is from TDP. The video that went viral has attracted a lot of criticism for the 31-year-old actress.Read: Samantha Akkineni Faces Criticism After Campaigning for TDP Candidate Appearing to be Robert Downey Jr's customary farewell to MCU's popular character, the actor was seen throwing his hands randomly in the air and kicking in synchronisation with the music as he gears up for the Avengers: Endgame press tours.Read: Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr's Delightful Dancing Videos Literally Broke the Internet Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.Follow @News18Movies for more