Celebs Who Have Hosted Cooking Shows on TV

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to enter the world of television as she readies to host MasterChef Telugu version. As she becomes part of this cooking based reality show, we take a look at other film personalities who have participated in such shows on TV earlier.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor hosted cooking show Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. Five celebrities featured on the show every week. One of them hosted the dinner and was be judged by the other four on the quality of food, entertainment value and hosting skills.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who himself worked as a waiter in his early days, hosted the early seasons of MasterChef India.

Farah Khan

Director-choreographer Farah Khan hosted Farah Ki Daawat. The show aired on Colors, and featured a multitude of her famous friends as guests, including Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Anushka Sharma among others. Farah and her guests would cook a fun, new recipe each time, and the show was quite a hit.

Amrita Raichand

Moms have to really struggle in the kitchen to cook up something new every time, especially for kids. Amrita Raichand hosted lovely cooking show Mummy Ka Magic that shows how to experiment with everyday recipes and present them with a twist. Plus point is, it caters to mothers and children.

Zarine Khan

Wife of actor, Sanjay Khan, and mother of Zayed, Sussanne, Farah, and Simone Khan, Zarine Khan brought her Parsi heritage, coupled with the Muslim influence she garnered after her marriage on the show Spices and Secrets with Zarine Khan. Not only this but some of her Bollywood friends and family members joined her, and shared anecdotes around her table.

Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur hosted Royal Rasoi, a weekly lifestyle, travel and food show, produced by his brother Aditya Narayan Singh, for a food based channel. Royal Rasoi explored recipes patronised by the erstwhile royalty.

