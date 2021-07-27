Celina Jaitley Approached For Shilpa Shetty's JL Stream App, Not Raj Kundra's HotShots: Spokesperson

Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently arrested for allegedly making and publishing pornographic content through various apps. One of these apps is called HotShots, where allegedly adult content made by his associates were streaming for public view. Recently, a model released a video, saying that Kundra had plans to rope in many actresses of Bollywood, including Celina Jaitly, Kim Sharma, Neha Dhupia Arshi Khan, Nora Fatehi, Gizele Thakral, and Scarlet Rose among others.

Now, Celina Jaitly’s spokesperson has refuted the reports, saying that even though Celina was approached to star in an app, it was Shilpa Shetty’s influencer app and not HotShots. The spokesperson said, “Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Stream, which is a decent influencers’ app for professionals. She wasn’t approached for HotShots; she even doesn’t know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join".

They also clarified that the No Entry actress did not join the app. “No, Celina’s commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app," they said.

On Tuesday, Kundra was presented before the magistrate court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was taken to Arthur Road Jail. meanwhile, he had filed a plea before the Bombay High Court saying that his arrest was ‘illegal.’ However, the Tuesday hearing was adjourned and no interim relief was given to Kundra. The final hearing of the plea is scheduled for Thursday, 29 July.

