Celina Jaitley Gears Up For Acting Comeback, Shares An Emotional Post On Instagram

Bollywood celebrity Celina Jaitley will soon be making her comeback into acting with digital platform Zee5. Her comeback movie Season’s Greetings is going to be released on April 15, also marking her debut in the digital world.







Sharing a poster of her upcoming movie, along with a heartfelt note, Celina wrote, “When I was shooting my last film poster in 2011, I never imagined the next film poster/ release will be at a time when... a mutant film virus would have shut down the whole world, the fact the my parents won’t be alive to be the first to give their feedback as always, the fact that I would be married, living in Europe, and the next poster would be shot when I would be the mother of 3 beautiful boys”.











The actress shared a list of other happenings that have changed between 2011 and the present year. She talked about the revocation of section 377, right to life to LGBTQI in India and working with a trans actor.







Talking about her movie, the actress mentioned, “We are sure our film will be exactly what you need to keep your spirits entertained in this global lockdown. So, keep your glasses topped as we gear to bring the solution to keep you safely entertained in your homes”.







The 47-minute long movie depicts the life and journey of Rituparno Ghosh and has been directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. It also features Lillette Dubey and debutant Azhar Khan in lead roles.

