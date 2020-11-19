Celina Jaitley's Heartwrenching Post About Her Baby's Death, Akshay Kumar Files Rs 500 Cr Lawsuit Against YouTuber

On World Prematurity Day, actress Celina Jaitley took to Instagram to spread awareness about preterm delivery and shared her personal ordeal of losing baby boy Shamsher, Arthur's twin to a congenital heart problem in 2017.

Celina, who married hotelier Peter Haag, welcomed her first set of twins -- Winston and Viraaj -- in 2012. She again delivered twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 but the former wasn't able to survive. On the occasion of World Prematurity Day, Celina spoke at length about how premature birth is a serious health problem with a heart-wrenching note.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has filed a defamation suit of crores against a YouTuber who brought up his name while spreading fake news.

Akshay has served a Rs 500-crore defamation suit against a YouTuber named Rashid Siddiqui, who brought up his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had joined the micro-blogging site a few months ago, has been hitting the headlines for her controversial statements and tweets. The actress is quite vocal and never hesitates to put her words and opinions publicly and because of it, she often gets trolled.

Recently, she hit back at a user who trolled her for having pre-marital sex, as the tweet reads, “Pre-marital sex is not sanskari, wtf you are against Santana dharma!!!!!” The user also tweeted about her followers being okay with pre-marital sex.

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli, recently got back from Dubai after attending the IPL 2020 season, where the latter was leading Team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The actress is now in Mumbai and also celebrated Diwali with her family at her residence last week. On Wednesday, Anushka shared a throwback picture of her with her school dance team. In the picture, the actress looks adorable in a Rajasthani lehenga. From the picture and the outfit, it looks like Anushka and her school friends performed a dance based on the Rajasthani culture.

Weight loss journey isn’t easy for all and the same is with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. The diva, who has shed nearly 12kgs by following a strict regime during the lockdown, has been receiving immense praise for her major transformation.

Recently, the actress-singer was papped in the city. She was clicked by paparazzi waiting outside a studio. In the video, when Shehnaaz is asked what was the visit for, she replied saying she was busy with an ad shoot. She kept it chic and pretty in a light pink short dress. Looking forever peppy and happy, Shehnaaz waved with a smile as she left.

