Celina Jaitly Defends Bollywood: Can We Chop Off the Head Because of an Infection?

Since the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood has come under fire for several issues, starting from nepotism to alleged drug consumption. Actress Celina Jaitly, in a recent interview, said that instead of tearing apart the film industry, its deep issues should be addressed.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Celina said, “Our industry has been marked to be the second most useful domain for the development of India. So do we demean it? Tear it apart or fight the worst deep dark issues genuinely and move on? Can we chop off the head just because of an infection? In the army I always heard my father say target the enemy not the civilian.”

The actress chose not to comment on the individuals of the film industry but said that the audience should have a better sense of judgement and maturity than this. She said, “Don’t believe everything you hear. There are always three sides to a story -- Yours.. Theirs & the Truth."

Celina said that it is not only India that is volatile, but the rest of the world too, as it has been affected by a pandemic. She said that the leadership of the different countries should come together to combat a larger problem, that has a domino affect on the world. However, she said, this looks good on paper, and every individual should do their part to ensure a more positive environment.

Celina recently made her acting comeback with the web-film Season's Greetings. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film also stars Lillette Dubey in a lead role.