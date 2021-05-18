Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta Congratulate Adline Castelino on Her Miss Universe Journey

India’s Adline Castelino brought laurels for the country as she bagged the 3rd runner-up position at the 69th Miss Universe pageant this year. Soon, she was outpoured with the heartiest congratulation and wishes from the former beauty queens of India. Bollywood actresses Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta, Rochelle Rao Sequeira reminisced their pageant days while congratulating Adline for her giant feat.

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina secured the fourth spot when she contested at the Miss Universe 2001. Going down memory lane, Celina shared a collage featuring herself and Adline. The picture is from the swimwear round. Remembering her journey, Celina expressed that when she became Miss Universe 2001 - Runner-up, she did not realise that it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again. Further, the actress extended her heartiest wishes to Adline for nailing it.

While Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000, took to Instagram Stories and wished Adline. Lara commended her for carrying a billion dreams with elegance, poise and confidence.

Whereas, Rochelle shared a montage video of the moments when she was crowned Miss India International in 2012 and extended wishes to Adline. She accompanied the post with a long note celebrating womanhood. Through her note, Rochelle urged all the women to celebrate womanhood and take pride in the winning moment of Adline. She concluded by saying that times may be tough, but remember we are winners.

Adline, who traces her roots to Udupi in Karnataka, also won Miss Diva 2020 making her India’s representative at Miss Universe. Andrea Meza of Mexico won the Miss Universe title this year.

Adline Castelino will be returning to India from Florida, USA on May 18.

