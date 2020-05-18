MOVIES

Celina Jaitly Opens Up On Facing Harassment In Bollywood And Her Modelling Career

File photo of actress Celina Jaitly. (Parveen Kumar via Getty Images)

Celina Jaitly says post her debut in Feroz Khan's 2003 movie Janasheen, she faced several instances of harassment. However, now she has learnt to accept it with a pinch of salt and deal with it.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly recently opened up about facing harassment, during her career in Bollywood and even during modelling.

Celina joined the showbiz at the age of 15 when she started modelling and later made her Bollywood debut in Feroz Khan's 2003 film Janasheen, opposite Fardeen Khan. The actress said she was felt special to have received a grand launch by Feroz Khan, and felt protective due to his name. "He (Feroz Khan) loved me and I loved him. My God, he wouldn’t let anything come close to me. There is a saying, ‘Parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta.’ That was the situation while shooting with him.”

However, this wasn't the case always when Celina went on to work with other production houses.

"I have been through my share of harassment. It is bothersome but women in India go through a lot of harassment, not just in the film industry."

“For a 15-year-old girl with an army background, who thinks that everybody is a gentleman and then you go out in the world and face something like this, it takes you some time to figure out what the freaking hell is happening and why do people behave like that. Half the time, you don’t even know why is he propositioning or is that a proposition," Celina said.

The actress recently returned to the screen, after a 8 year hiatus, with the short film Season's Greeting. The film is streaming on Zee 5.

