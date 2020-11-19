Celina Jaitly Pens Heart-wrenching Note About 'Immense Heartache' After Baby's Death

On World Prematurity Day, actress Celina Jaitley took to Instagram to spread awareness about preterm delivery and shared her personal ordeal of losing baby boy Shamsher, Arthur's twin to a congenital heart problem in 2017.

Celina, who married hotelier Peter Haag, welcomed her first set of twins -- Winston and Viraaj -- in 2012. She again delivered twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 but the former wasn't able to survive. On the occasion of World Prematurity Day, Celina spoke at length about how premature birth is a serious health problem with a heart-wrenching note.

She wrote, "World Prematurity Day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness for the millions of children every year who are born prematurely. Premature birth is a very serious health problem, but there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel too. While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now. To the parents currently in the NICU, @haag.peter and I can assure you that things do get better and that the future is so exciting."

Giving out some tips as to how one can handle a premature baby and make sure she/he is feeding well, Celina wrote, "Remember lots of Kangaroo care, breast milk, putting your faith in your doctors and love can work miracles."