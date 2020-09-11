Celina Jaitly’s Emotional Birthday Post for Youngest Son Arthur

Actress Celina Jaitly has shared a heartfelt post for her youngest son Arthur’s birthday. In her post, she has called her little man a ‘Miracle Baby’. The little guy has turned three years old on September 10.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared a snap of all of her three sons. In the snap, one can see birthday boy Arthur being kissed by his twin elder brothers Viraaj and Winston. The birthday boy is wearing a pink coloured crown and has a bliss face expression. A birthday cake and some toys can also be seen on the table.

Captioning the photo oozing with love, the proud mother of three wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARTHUR! Yesterday our miracle baby @arthurjhaag turned 3. Having survived the loss of his twin and 2 months in an incubator bravely Arthur is an passionate hiker, skier, budding palaeontologist and baby boss. @haag.peter and I encourage all parents who have had a preemie baby, they are the strongest and it definitely gets better. We all seek your blessings for @arthurjhaag (sic)."

In less than three hours of being shared online, the post on Instagram alone has got over 1900 likes. Actress Lara Bhupatti has also blessed the little one on the occasion. She commented, “Happy Birthday to our beautiful baby boy (sic)!”

Esha Deol too has wished Arthur. She wrote, “Happy birthday sweetheart (sic),” and has added lot of different heart emojis.

Another user said, “Ohh God.. it's been 3 years . How time flies.. lots of love to Arthur.. wishing him a very happy birthday and sending love and hugs enjoy cutie. God bless you (sic).”

For the unversed, Celina married hotelier Peter Haag in 2011. The duo was blessed with their first set of twins Viraaj and Winston in the year 2012. Then the couple was blessed with the second set of twins Shamsher and Arthur in 2017. However, unfortunately Shamsher was unable to survive.