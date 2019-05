Celine Dion and James Corden's Titanic Tribute is the Most Hilarious Carpool Karaoke Ever

Famed Canadian singer Celine Dion hopped in the car with late night talk show host James Corden, for his popular segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden- Carpool Karaoke and drove around Las Vegas talking about all things close to Dion's heart, from shoes to her life as a celebrity.Enjoying her time with Corden, 51-year-old Dion gave a dramatic twist to the hit kid's tune Baby Shark. But, making good use of their fun time together, the pair did the most hilarious thing on the show so far. Dion and Corden stood at the famous Fountains of Bellagio in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino and broke into a rendition of the theme song from James Cameron's romantic classic Titanic-- My Heart Will Go On.Pretending to be Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) from the 1997 film, by wearing similar looking wigs, Dion broke into the rendition. Dion also sang popular songs like It's All Coming Back to Me Now, Because You Loved Me and The Power of Love.See Carpool Karaoke featuring Celine Dion here:Dion also shared some images from the shoot on her Instagram profile. See here:Follow @News18Movies for more