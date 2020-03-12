Celine Dion Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Postpones Courage World Tour Dates

Canadian songstress Celine Dion shifted her concert dates to November due to coronavirus pandemic. She was suffering from common cold symptoms and chose to be on the safer end amid the deadly virus outbreak.

Without any delay, the I’m Alive singer underwent COVID-19 test, which fortunately resulted negative.

According to a public statement posted on her official Facebook page, Dion announced two of her upcoming shows in Washington DC and Pittsburgh will be postponed from March to the month of November.

The shows cancelled by Dion were a part of an ongoing Courage World Tour, which commenced in September last year in Canada.

However, not all the shows have been moved and the tour will resume March 24 onwards in Denver.

In her announcement, Dion revealed that the shift has been implemented over a common cold and has also apologised to her fans, especially in Pittsburgh and Washington DC.

Dion fans who came across this update are unable to decide whether they should be happy about Dion’s negative coronavirus test or sad over the shows being called off. They have poured in their mixed reactions on the post, which has been shared over many times on social media.

Dion is not the first musical artist, who has cancelled a tour show owing to the novel coronavirus scare. Many others including Pearl Jam, Miley Cyrus and Green Day have cited the scary virus infection for postponing their events. Also, several celebrities apart from Dion have had to clarify and deny rumours of coronavirus. These celebs include Jackie Chan, Natalie Kube and most recently Daniel Radcliffe.

