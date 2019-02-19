English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Censor Board of Film Certification Banned 793 Films in 16 Years, Reveals RTI Query
A maximum number of 153 films were banned during 2015-16, followed by 152 films in 2014-15, 119 in 2013-14 and 82 films in 2012-13, the RTI query revealed.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned a total of 793 films in 16 years, an RTI response has revealed.
Nutan Thakur, a Lucknow-based activist, has been told that between January 1, 2000 and March 31, 2016, the censor board refused to "grant certificate for exhibition to 793 films". These include 586 Indian films and 207 foreign film titles, Thakur told IANS on Tuesday.
As many as 231 Hindi films were refused certificate, followed by 96 in Tamil, 53 in Telugu, 39 in Kannada, 23 in Malayalam and 17 in Punjabi. Twelve films each in Bengali and Marathi, apart from projects in other languages, were also banned during this period.
Some of the films banned had sex and crime suggestive related titles like Adamkhor Hasina, Qatil Shikari, Pyasi Chandani, Madhura Swapnam, Khooni Raat, Shamshan Ghaat, Manchali Padosan and Sex Vigyan.
Some notable films banned during this period include Parzania (English 2005), Asatoma Sadgamaya (Tamil 2012) and Mohalla Assi (Hindi 2015).Mohalla Assi ultimately released last year. Starring Sunny Deol as a Sanskrit teacher and an orthodox religious priest, the release of Mohalla Assi was stayed by a Delhi court for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Parzania, directed by Rahul Dholakia, which was based on Gujarat riots had also suffered a delayed release.
