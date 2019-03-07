LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Censor Board Refuses to Certify Film Titled #MeToo

Directed by Harsh Warrdhan, #MeToo is 110-minute indie film about a young woman being kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving car. 

March 7, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Censor Board Refuses to Certify Film Titled #MeToo
Directed by Harsh Warrdhan, #MeToo is 110-minute indie film about a young woman being kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving car. 
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied certification to a film titled #MeToo unless its makers change the movie’s name.

According to Huffpost India, the CBFC has requested a title change so that the “extent and complexity of the #MeToo movement isn’t misunderstood or compromised in any way.”

Directed by Harsh Warrdhan, #MeToo is 110-minute indie film about a young woman being kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Starring National Award-winning actor Ritika Singh, it was shot in Haryana for over a month. The film’s makers reportedly applied for a CBFC certificate in October last year.

Now that the film hasn’t been cleared by the CBFC, Warrdhan and the movie’s producers have filed a petition against the CBFC at the Delhi High Court on March 6.

Talking about it, Shilpi Jain, the lawyer who is representing the filmmakers, told Huffpost India, “In the petition we are arguing that the cuts/modifications that have been ordered by CBFC are serious encroachment of the right to speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Board has missed the central theme of the film. Film deals with a highly sensitive issue and any tampering with respect to the scenes can cripple the narrative.”

“We had applied for an Adult certificate considering the film has strong language. Even then, the certificate didn’t come through. The film was forwarded to the Revising Committee ― which is the second layer of censorship in the process,” Warrdhan told Huffpost India.

