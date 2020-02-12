Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal

The Central Board of Film Certification ordered numerous cuts on words and visuals for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming Love Aaj Kal.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
The Central Board of Film Certification ordered numerous cuts on words and visuals for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming Love Aaj Kal.

No film is safe or protected from the scissors of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Love Aaj Kal was the latest focus of the certification body which forced a number of cuts into the film.

The upcoming Imtiaz Ali film reportedly underwent several cuts by the CBFC which ranged from "sexually abusive words" to cutting down on durations of kissing scenes.

According to the censor certificate, words like fuck or fucking have been muted throughout the film. Another word that has been altered is "haramzaadon" which has been replaced with "saale, besharmo."

Another cut included a scene where the film's lead actors were seen undressing themselves. The visual of a cleavage following the scene was also blurred. A kissing scene at the starting of the film between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan was also cut down in terms of duration.

Love Aaj Kal revolves around two timelines, set in 1990 and 2019 with Kartik Aaryan being the link between them. In 1990 he is seen as a schoolboy trying to manage a relationship with Arushi Sharma. In 2019 he is seen getting into a relationship with Sara Ali Khan who is stuck between prioritizing her career or her relationship.

Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali is a spiritual sequel to his film of the same name from 2009. The upcoming sequel stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, and Arushi Sharma. The film is slated to release on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

