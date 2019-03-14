English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Censor Woes for 'No Fathers In Kashmir' Are Over, Ashvin Kumar's Film to Release on April 5
Censor troubles for 'No Fathers In Kashmir' began in July 2018. After eight months now, the film has been passed with a U/A certificate.
No Fathers In Kashmir: Directed by India’s youngest director to be nominated for Oscars and has already won two National Awards, Ashvin Kumar. Ashvin’s film is a love story of two innocent 16 year olds who are met with the same fortune of having lost their fathers who have disappeared in Kashmir with no certainty of their return. The love-struck teenagers, in their search, uncover the hidden secrets of the lost fathers of Kashmir. The film stars the two kids Zara Webb, Shivam Rana in addition to having an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Kulbulshan Kharbanda, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha.
Loading...
After going through a litany of censorship troubles, Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir has finally got a release date. The Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda starrer film will release on April 5, in screens across India. It was earlier reported that the the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) had given the film a U/A certificate and suggested a few cuts and disclaimers to be incorporated in it.
The tension between the makers of the film and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) began in July 2018. After the first viewing that took place in October, CBFC passed the film with an 'A' certificate. The makers had then disagreed with the apex body and challenged their decision. They then went to the FCAT in November. Subsequently, two hearings were organised, one in December and another one in January.
All this while, the support from the film fraternity did not slow down. Pritish Nandy and actress Swara Bhasker lent support to the film. Also, expressing her displeasure in the matter, actress Alia Bhatt had written, “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion... let’s give love a chance!”
Soni seemed delighted after the announcement of the release date. She shared the good news on Twitter.
No Fathers in Kashmir is based in the Valley and follows the love story of two 16-year-olds who are in search for their fathers, who have gone missing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The tension between the makers of the film and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) began in July 2018. After the first viewing that took place in October, CBFC passed the film with an 'A' certificate. The makers had then disagreed with the apex body and challenged their decision. They then went to the FCAT in November. Subsequently, two hearings were organised, one in December and another one in January.
All this while, the support from the film fraternity did not slow down. Pritish Nandy and actress Swara Bhasker lent support to the film. Also, expressing her displeasure in the matter, actress Alia Bhatt had written, “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion... let’s give love a chance!”
Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion..let’s give love a chance!🌺🙏❤️— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 17, 2019
Soni seemed delighted after the announcement of the release date. She shared the good news on Twitter.
Extremely pleased to announce the release of our film : pic.twitter.com/cnBsPxxBf0— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 14, 2019
Release date finalised: 5 April 2019... Ashvin Kumar, Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Zara Webb... First look poster of #NoFathersInKashmir... Directed by Ashvin Kumar. pic.twitter.com/Dx9icdcpO8— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019
No Fathers in Kashmir is based in the Valley and follows the love story of two 16-year-olds who are in search for their fathers, who have gone missing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.7 Lakh
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Man Lost at Sea Survives by Turning Jeans Into Floatation Device
- One of Your Grandparents Died Because of Air Pollution, You Probably Will Too
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results