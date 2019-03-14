LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Censor Woes for 'No Fathers In Kashmir' Are Over, Ashvin Kumar's Film to Release on April 5

Censor troubles for 'No Fathers In Kashmir' began in July 2018. After eight months now, the film has been passed with a U/A certificate.

News18.com

Updated:March 14, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Censor Woes for 'No Fathers In Kashmir' Are Over, Ashvin Kumar's Film to Release on April 5
No Fathers In Kashmir: Directed by India’s youngest director to be nominated for Oscars and has already won two National Awards, Ashvin Kumar. Ashvin’s film is a love story of two innocent 16 year olds who are met with the same fortune of having lost their fathers who have disappeared in Kashmir with no certainty of their return. The love-struck teenagers, in their search, uncover the hidden secrets of the lost fathers of Kashmir. The film stars the two kids Zara Webb, Shivam Rana in addition to having an impressive ensemble cast comprising of Kulbulshan Kharbanda, Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha.
Loading...
After going through a litany of censorship troubles, Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers in Kashmir has finally got a release date. The Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda starrer film will release on April 5, in screens across India. It was earlier reported that the the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) had given the film a U/A certificate and suggested a few cuts and disclaimers to be incorporated in it.

The tension between the makers of the film and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) began in July 2018. After the first viewing that took place in October, CBFC passed the film with an 'A' certificate. The makers had then disagreed with the apex body and challenged their decision. They then went to the FCAT in November. Subsequently, two hearings were organised, one in December and another one in January.

All this while, the support from the film fraternity did not slow down. Pritish Nandy and actress Swara Bhasker lent support to the film. Also, expressing her displeasure in the matter, actress Alia Bhatt had written, “Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It’s a film about empathy & compassion... let’s give love a chance!”




Soni seemed delighted after the announcement of the release date. She shared the good news on Twitter.







No Fathers in Kashmir is based in the Valley and follows the love story of two 16-year-olds who are in search for their fathers, who have gone missing.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram