Central Characters In 'Dear Basketball' And 'Over The Moon' Are Similar: Oscar Winner Glen Keane

New Delhi: Animation legend Glen Keane says he came on board to direct the upcoming animated film “Over the Moon” because he found a striking similarity between its protagonist Fei Fei and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the subject of his Oscar-winning animated short “Dear Basketball”. Both the stories, the director said, are about people who dreamt of making the impossible possible.

“Over the Moon” follows a girl named Fei Fei, who is passionate about science and builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of Chang’e, the legendary moon goddess in the Chinese culture. Whereas, “Dear Basketball” (2017), also directed by Keane, is based on a letter by Bryant announcing his retirement from basketball in 2015.

The Los Angeles Laker player, who also executive produced and lent his voice to the five-minute autobiographical short, died in a helicopter crash in January that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Asked why he decided to take up “Over the Moon” as his feature directorial debut after close to four decades as a Disney animator, Keane told .