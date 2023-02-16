The Government of India will introduce a commemorative Rs 100 silver coin featuring the image of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on the occasion of his centenary year on May 28. He will be the first Telugu actor to feature in Indian currency. The coin will not be in circulation in the market since this will be a commemorative metal piece issued on specific occasions. An official announcement about the release of the coin on NTR will be made by the Centre soon, stated sources.

NTR’s daughter and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswarri disclosed at her father’s birth anniversary that the family will be in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch the commemorative coin on the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor-turned-politician.

According to several media reports, the Hyderabad Mint officials have received suggestions and instructions from Purandeswari regarding the printing of NTR’s figure on the Rs 100 coin that could be considered for final selection. She also mentioned that she had urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to bring a coin in Sr NTR’s name which is going to happen very soon.

NT Rama Rao is one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema who had a decades-long career in which he worked on over 300 films. He was one of the most influential figures in the Telugu film industry. He is also credited with pioneering the Telugu Cultural Renaissance and the Telugu language movement.

He served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms and was well known as Anna Garu (Elder Brother) by the fans and supporters. The noted actor has several awards under his name including two National Film Awards, one Nandi Award, and one Filmfare Award. He was also honoured with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 1968.

The Government Mint in India is responsible for producing coins and currency notes. It is part of the Union Finance Ministry and is operated by the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL). The mints are located in Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, and Hyderabad.

