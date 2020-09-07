Centre's Decision to Provide Protection to Kangana Ranaut a 'Politically Motivated' Move, Says Maharashtra Minister

A Maharashtra minister on Monday termed as politically motivated the Centre's decision toprovide Y-Plus category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been provided with Y-plus categorysecurity after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood,following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the Centre's decision was a "politically motivated move" and accused Kangana of being the BJP's "parrot". "To Kangana, the Centre and the BJPhave endorsed her comments against Mumbai police and Maharashtra. This is betrayal of the people of the state," hesaid.

BJP leader Ram Kadam recently asked the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government to provide police protection to Kanganasince "she wanted to expose the Bollywood drug nexus". Responding to Kadam's tweet, the actor said she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefersecurity either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.