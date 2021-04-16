movies

Cezanne Khan on Facing Camera After 12 Years for Shakti: 'There was Mild Anxiety'
Cezanne Khan has made a comeback after 12 years to replace Vivian Dsena in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Cezanne Khan has returned to TV with Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, after a hiatus of 12 years< replacing Vivian Dsena. When asked whether he was nervous while facing the camera after such a long gap, he said, "There was mild anxiety, but the excitement of facing the camera helped me overcome it. Having said that, it did take me a day to settle in. On the second day, I felt that I was never away."

Cezanne also found that the medium has advanced a lot technologically. "It has been a learning experience," he added.

Talking about whether he is worried about comparisons with Vivian, who played the role of Harman for 3 years, Cezanne told ETimes, “I have not watched any of the previous episodes of the show and have joined it with a clean slate. I am sure Vivian performed well, as he is a good actor. But, I am going to bring something different to the show and I hope that people like it."

He is still remembered for his role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. “Yes, I am still on people’s minds, but I have not decoded the reason. It’s just God’s mercy. I can’t take credit for it, as it is not in my hands. What I can control is how I play a character and maintain my fitness level."

first published:April 16, 2021, 09:32 IST