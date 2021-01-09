Cezanne Khan Recalls Working with Shweta Tiwari on Kasautii: We Were Not Speaking at All at One Point

Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari remain one of the most-loved TV pairings, thanks to Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Ka. The show, which aired from 2001 to 2008, featured Cezanne and Shweta as star-crossed lovers. Fans loved the two as Anurag and Prerna in the K-serial, but their real-life equation was anything but loving.

In a recent interview to TOI, Cezanne has spoken about his experience of working with Shweta, saying that there was a time when the two of them were not talking to each other at all. "True, there was a time when Shweta and I were not speaking at all. It's okay, many actors don't get along. Things happen in life but we being professionals continued doing our job with sincerity," he said.

He quit the show in 2007 after a generation leap as he did not want to play a grandfather on screen. He was replaced by Hiten Tejwani.

"I had no other issues except for the leap which took me from a father to a grandfather. In a TV show if you play a certain age day in and day out, it starts affecting you. I couldn't see myself as a grandfather in that show," he said of the show that made him a household name.

Last seen on screen 10 years ago on 'Seeta aur Geeta', Cezanne says the past decade has been filled with hits and misses in his career. "I have been enjoying life. I live it King size. No complaints regarding life," he said.