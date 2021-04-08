Cezanne Khan to Play Rubina Dilaik's Husband in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki?

Along with Rubina Dilaik, the makers of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki were trying to bring back Vivian Dsena. The actors played the lead roles of Saumya and Harman in the show.

However, the deal with Vivian fell through and makers are reportedly getting Cezanne Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagi Kay, to play the part of Harman in the show.

A source told Times Of India, “After the deal with Vivian fell through, we have now finalised Cezanne to play Harman on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show is all set to introduce a major twist and a giant leap, and Cezanne will join Rubina to do the needful. The decision to bring in the original lead pair is to breathe new life into the show. The makers are still working on his character and his track.”

Meanwhile, Rubina and Vivian both had left the show a year ago due to different reasons. Post quitting the show, Rubina participated on Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as a winner.

The actress also appeared in two music videos - Mar Janeya with husband, actor Abhinav Shukla and Galat with actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.

